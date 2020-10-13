Pedestrian killed in Franklinton hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle in a hit-skip crash that left a man dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, between 12:30 a.m. and 1:41 a.m., Monday, Jeremy Coldiron, 40, was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound in an alley near Dana and Sullivant avenues.

Police say the vehicle drove away after the crash and has yet to be located.

Coldiron was discovered by a passerby at 1:41 a.m., who called the police.

Coldiron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.