Pedestrian killed in Franklinton hit-skip crash

Local News

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle in a hit-skip crash that left a man dead.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, between 12:30 a.m. and 1:41 a.m., Monday, Jeremy Coldiron, 40, was struck by a vehicle driving eastbound in an alley near Dana and Sullivant avenues.  

Police say the vehicle drove away after the crash and has yet to be located.  

Coldiron was discovered by a passerby at 1:41 a.m., who called the police.  

Coldiron was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

