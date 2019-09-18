Child killed after being struck by vehicle in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child is dead after being struck by a vehicle in east Columbus.
At about 6:24am, Wednesday, emergency crews were called to McNaughten Road, north of E. Main Street on the report of a pedestrian struck.
Police stated that the victim was a child.
A spokesperson with Columbus City Schools confirmed the child was a 6th grader at Sherwood Middle School. According to the spokesperson the child was struck by a vehicle and not a school bus.
McNaughten Road is closed between E. Main Street and Cherry Hill Drive, while police investigate.
Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story.