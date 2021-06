DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Delaware County.

Around 6 a.m., Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported a crash along S.R. 37 between S.R. 605 and Joe Walker Road.

Troopers with the OSHP say a pedestrian was killed in the crash.

S.R. 37 was closed while troopers investigated but has since reopened.