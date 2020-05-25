Pedestrian injured in Southeast Columbus hit skip

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus Division of Police officers are investigating after a man was hit while walking on Refugee Rd. east of Old Courtright Rd. early Monday morning.

CPD says 32 year old Jonathan A. Smith was walking in the northern westbound lane on Refugee Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle left the scene of the crash.

A passerby found Smith in the road and flagged down an approaching CPD officer, officials say.

Smith was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he is still in critical condition.

If you have any information that could help, call CPD or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.