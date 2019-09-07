I-71SB closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle near Polaris

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Interstate 71 southbound between Gemini Place and I-270 near Polaris has been closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning.

The incident occurred along the I-71 southbound and the I-270 westbound, northside ramp and Gemini Place to the I-71 southbound ramp just before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to Columbus police.

The victim is in critical condition at Riverside Hospital.

The name of the victim and additional details about the crash has not been released.

