Pedestrian injured after struck by vehicle in Licking County

A pedestrian is in moderate condition after being struck by a vehicle in Licking County on Sunday.

The man allegedly ignored traffic control devices and was struck by a car just after 10:30 a.m. at East Church Street and North 3rd Street in Newark, according to the Newark Police Department.

The victim, who was intoxicated, was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash slowed down for the pedestrian but still hit the pedestrian.

Both parties played a factor in the crash, police said.

The victim was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, according to police.