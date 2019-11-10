Pedestrian in stable condition after shot walking in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian is in stable condition after being shot while walking in the 100 block of South Eureka Avenue Saturday night in the Hilltop.

Mahranda Howard was walking with another individual at approximately 8:46 p.m. Saturday when an unknown person fired multiple gunshots from across the street striking her once, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Howard was taken to a local hospital.

A witness described seeing a male black wearing black clothing running from the scene holding a handgun.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).