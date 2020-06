COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in west Columbus Thursday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the pedestrian was hit in the 5500 block of West Broad Street at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Officers said the pedestrian was hit by the vehicle after a fight.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.

Officers remain on the scene investigating the incident.