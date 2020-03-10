Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a crash in the Hilltop area that sent a pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:30am, Tuesday, officers received a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Sullivant and Hague avenues.  

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.  

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle involved but not the driver.  

Sullivant Avenue remains closed between Hague and Powell avenues while police continue to investigate.  

