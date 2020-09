COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in north Columbus Friday night.

Columbus Police said medics responded at approximately 8:45 p.m. to a call for a pedestrian being hit by a car near North High Street and Rosslyn Avenue.

The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital.

It is not known at this point if the vehicle remained at the scene.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate the incident.