Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, the victim was struck near Olentangy River Road and Jasonway Avenue at approximately 4:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

Olentangy River Road is closed near West Henderson Road as police investigate the scene. The southbound exit from Olentangy River Road to Route 315 is also closed.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

