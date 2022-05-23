COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A man was killed while walking along the side of I-270 on the west side Monday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO says witnesses told their investigators a white chevy truck that was traveling south on I-270 near the Broad St. exit around 12:45 p.m., swerved off the road, entered the berm, and hit the pedestrian who was walking because their vehicle was disabled.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-skip fatality, the sheriff’s office says, because the driver of the truck allegedly left the scene. Deputies were able to locate the suspect, they added.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

I-270 south was shut down for a time during the investigation Monday afternoon but was reopened around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.