COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 270 early Sunday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., a news release from the agency states, a person driving a silver 2018 Honda CRV was traveling south on I-270 in Washington Township when they struck a person standing in the roadway. That’s just south of the Tuttle Crossing mall in Dublin.

The pedestrian was thrown from the roadway, the agency says, and the driver stopped and remained on scene. The driver was the only person in the car.

The person hit was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:54 a.m. by Norwich Township fire department personnel.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with additional information to call them at (614) 525-6113.