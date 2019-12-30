Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Madison Township

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

It happened around 4:21 a.m. in the area of Winchester Pike and Daglow Road in Madison Township.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Marc Gofstein confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead.

Winchester Pike was closed south of Hamilton Road for much of the morning. It reopened around 8 a.m.