Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Madison Township

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

It happened around 4:21 a.m. in the area of Winchester Pike and Daglow Road in Madison Township.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Marc Gofstein confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead.

Winchester Pike was closed south of Hamilton Road for much of the morning. It reopened around 8 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools