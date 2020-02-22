Pedestrian dies in fatal car crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a fatal pedestrian traffic crash that occurred today on I-270 East.

According to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, the crash occurred today around 3:42 AM on I-270 East of I-71, located in Jackson Township.

Police say Stephanie Fairbanks, 37, was driving in the fast lane when she struck a pedestrian, 18-year old Stephen Bowmen Jr., who appeared to be walking on the roadway.

The police report says that Bowmen was pronounced dead on the scene and there was no indication of alcohol or drugs involved.

Police are still investigating the incident.