Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on I-70 near Hilliard Rome Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 eastbound near the Hilliard-Rome Road overpass.

As a result of the crash, two vehicles became disabled and stopped in the median and inside break-down lane of the eastbound lanes at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus police said.

Baird McCarty, 53, left his vehicle in the median and ran across the eastbound lanes of the freeway and was struck by another vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators are looking for a white car, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu or similar body style. This car will have fresh front-end damage.

McCarty was taken to the OSU Wexner Medical Center where he later was pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m. on Sunday.

The Columbus Police say an investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

Columbus has had 44 traffic fatalities from 39 fatal traffic crashes in 2019, police said.