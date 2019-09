COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus Monday night, police said.

Columbus Police responded to a call at approximately 10:20 p.m. for a pedestrian struck near Morse and Sunbury roads.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian did remain at the scene, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.