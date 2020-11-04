Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle last week in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Hilltop section of Columbus four days ago.

According to Columbus Police, Roger Spence, 43, of Columbus, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Grant Medical Center.

According to police, Spence was crossing Sullivant Avenue between Josephine Avenue and Derrer Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Spence was struck by a Jeep Liberty, driven by Robert Smith, 55, of Columbus, police said. Police said Spence entered the pathway of the vehicle and was struck.

Spence was taken to Grant in life-threatening condition.

