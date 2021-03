COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person is hospitalized and undergoing surgery after being hit by two separate vehicles in west Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, both vehicles fled the scene of the accident, which police said happened at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Police said the suspect vehicles may be a white car and a cream car.

The victim, at Grant Medical Center, is expected to survive, police said.

No further information is available at this time.