Pedestrian, 52, struck, killed by Hummer on Gender Road ID’d

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 52-year-old Reynoldsburg man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Thursday on Gender Road.

Tyrone Williams died after he was hit by a 2008 Hummer H3 driven that was traveling northbound on Gender Road, approaching the Bennell Drive intersection, according to a Columbus Division of Police report.

The Hummer was driven by Kevin A. Kroll, 60, of Reynoldsburg, according to police, the police report said.

The vehicle swerved off the road, then back on the roadway before striking Williams, who had been walking northbound, according to police.

Williams struck the pavement and was later taken by medics to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

This is the 33rd reported motor vehicle crash fatality in Columbus this year, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.