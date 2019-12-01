Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony held in Delaware

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH ) — The Delaware County Veterans Association DCVA Honor Guard on Sunday honored those who lost their lives in the bombing of Pearl Harbor 78 years ago.

Early Sunday morning Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese Navy pilots launched a surprise attack on the United States Navy’s base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii destroying four battleships and damaging several others, as well as destroying many other smaller vessels. In addition, almost 200 aircraft were destroyed and many others damaged.

Over 2,400 Unites States Servicemen were killed and over 1,200 were wounded.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared war on Japan and this marked the involvement of the United States in World War ll.

Historically, each year the veterans of Delaware County have held a brief ceremony on or near Dec. 7th to honor their fellow servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and our way of life, officials said.

The Winter Street Bridge in Delaware will be the site of this year’s event.

In order to accommodate more people the ceremony will again take place at 12:45 p.m.

At 12:55 p.m. local Navy veterans will launch a wreath into the Olentangy River, followed by an M1 Rifle Salute and the Sounding of Taps.

The time is selected to coincide with the exact time of the day at Pearl Harbor of the beginning of the attack in Hawaii 7:55 a.m., according to a press release.