Peach Truck deliveries in Columbus will begin in late June

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Peach Truck is making its way back to central Ohio for 2021.
Peach Truck is accepting pre-orders for when it visits sites in Franklin, Delaware, Marion, Fairfield and Union counties in June and July. The Nashville-based company trucks Georgia peaches to locations stretching from Texas to New Hampshire.
This year, a 25-pound box of peaches costs $45. The peaches are good for eating, baking, canning, and freezing.
Some dates are sold out for this year. Here are the remaining pickup locations in the area:
- Weilands Market, 3600 Indianola Ave.
June 26, July 24
- Menards, 1805 Morse Rd.
June 25, July 23
- Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
June 24, July 22
- Big Sandy Superstore, 6825 Dublin Center Dr.
June 25, July 23
- Mall at Tuttle Crossing, 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin
June 25, July 23
- E&H Ace Hardware, 2575 Hilliard Rome Rd.
July 24
- Big Sandy Superstore, 1180 Polaris Pkwy.
June 24, July 22
- Purple Door Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City
June 24, July 22
- Westerville Ace Hardware, 1220 County Line Rd., Westerville
June 25, July 23
- Big Sandy Superstore, 2644 Taylor Station Rd., Reynoldsburg
June 24, July 22
- Brewdog, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester
June 24, July 22
- Big Sandy Superstore, 1858 Memorial Dr., Lancaster
June 24, July 22
- Rural King, 1000 N. Main St., Marysville
June 25, July 23
- Oakland Nursery, 25 Kilbourne Rd., Delaware
June 23, July 21
- Rural King, 233 America Blvd., Marion
June 23, July 21