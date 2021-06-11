Peach Truck deliveries in Columbus will begin in late June

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
Getty_peaches_1548692486905-846652698.jpg

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Peach Truck is making its way back to central Ohio for 2021.

Peach Truck is accepting pre-orders for when it visits sites in Franklin, Delaware, Marion, Fairfield and Union counties in June and July. The Nashville-based company trucks Georgia peaches to locations stretching from Texas to New Hampshire.

This year, a 25-pound box of peaches costs $45. The peaches are good for eating, baking, canning, and freezing.

Some dates are sold out for this year. Here are the remaining pickup locations in the area:

  • Weilands Market, 3600 Indianola Ave.
    June 26, July 24
  • Menards, 1805 Morse Rd.
    June 25, July 23
  • Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
    June 24, July 22
  • Big Sandy Superstore, 6825 Dublin Center Dr.
    June 25, July 23
  • Mall at Tuttle Crossing, 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin
    June 25, July 23
  • E&H Ace Hardware, 2575 Hilliard Rome Rd.
    July 24
  • Big Sandy Superstore, 1180 Polaris Pkwy.
    June 24, July 22
  • Purple Door Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City
    June 24, July 22
  • Westerville Ace Hardware, 1220 County Line Rd., Westerville
    June 25, July 23
  • Big Sandy Superstore, 2644 Taylor Station Rd., Reynoldsburg
    June 24, July 22
  • Brewdog, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester
    June 24, July 22
  • Big Sandy Superstore, 1858 Memorial Dr., Lancaster
    June 24, July 22
  • Rural King, 1000 N. Main St., Marysville
    June 25, July 23
  • Oakland Nursery, 25 Kilbourne Rd., Delaware
    June 23, July 21
  • Rural King, 233 America Blvd., Marion
    June 23, July 21

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss