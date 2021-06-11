Peach Truck deliveries in Columbus will begin in late June

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Peach Truck is making its way back to central Ohio for 2021.

Peach Truck is accepting pre-orders for when it visits sites in Franklin, Delaware, Marion, Fairfield and Union counties in June and July. The Nashville-based company trucks Georgia peaches to locations stretching from Texas to New Hampshire.

This year, a 25-pound box of peaches costs $45. The peaches are good for eating, baking, canning, and freezing.

Some dates are sold out for this year. Here are the remaining pickup locations in the area: