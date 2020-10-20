“Peacekeepers” being sought to work Ohio polling places

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With rising tensions surrounding the election, voting rights organizations are recruiting peacekeepers in Ohio.

The groups are concerned about voter intimidation, but are also concerned about people becoming heated while waiting in long lines.

The coalition is specifically looking for clergy members and social workers who can deescalate any disagreements between people at polling locations.

They are still training volunteers and are especially looking for more faith leaders from the Black community.

“I don’t know exactly how people in the white community relate to their pastors, but I know in the Black community, when people see pastor, they feel comforted, the feel like pastor can do anything,” said Crazy Faith Ministries founder Dr. Susan K. Smith.

Peacekeepers will be manning the polls this weekend and the following weekend when early voting expands, as well as on Election Day Nov. 3.

They hope to cover as many polling locations in the state as possible.