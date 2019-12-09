Payton the pooch’s journey lasted two months and an estimated 65 miles

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There is a reason we fence our yards, uses leashes, and collars for our pets.

But sometimes, there is absolutely nothing we can do to restrain the adventurer in a dog.

A local rescue learned this with one of its dogs named Payton.

The long-haired mixed breed took a journey that spanned an estimated 65-miles and was spotted 22 times during her 60 days on the run. She got free from her foster family and took off.

This weekend, she was returned to RescuedOhio after the group Lost Pet Recovery (LPR) learned of a report Payton was near I-270. The trap was set and the waiting game started.

“She had been out for probably [two months] and that was probably her happy place,” explained Lori Judis, who is a volunteer with RescuedOhio. “She was probably happy until we caught her and you know what? Maybe she just kind of gave up. She got tired and gave up and they caught her on 270.”

Don Corsmeier with LPR put a field camera near the trap set for Payton and left.

“We were on our way back from setting a trap for another dog in Chillicothe when we got our first indication on our trail camera that it ‘might be’ Payton in the trap,” said Corsmeier.

You can see from the photo that LPR provided, there is a dog similar looking to Payton in the crate.

Judis says Payton may have put her adventurous life behind her because, now, the dog walks circles around Judis every time she goes out for a walk.