Pay it forward chain drives through Newark restaurant

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Paying it forward is a regular occurrence at a Licking County fast food restaurant.

Monday morning, Judy Heikkila decided to grab two chicken sandwiches at a local Wendy’s. When she went to pay, the cashier told her that the car in front of her already paid for her food.

“We were out running errands,” wrote Heikkila on her social media account. “We were told that for the past 22 cars prior to us the car has paid it forward for the car behind them.”

Courtesy Judy Heikkila

Heikkila wanted to keep the trend going, so she paid for the car behind her. She continued with her writing, “by the time we got our food car 25 had paid for car 26.”

The management at Wendy’s told NBC4i.com that this sort of thing happens regularly. Heikkila wrote that she was informed she was car 23. Management explained they don’t keep an official count, but said the trend lasted for a little more than half an hour Monday morning.

Heikkila said Wendy’s employees told her it went on for more than 30 cars a few weeks ago.

“I started to cry,” wrote Heikkila. “In this time, when it seems everyone is evil to each other… at least 25 people were being kind.”