Patrol warns against drinking and driving over holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol warns it will be cracking down on motorists in Ohio who drink and drive during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period.

The reporting period beginning at midnight Wednesday continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roads.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

A total of four crashes killed eight people during last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 through July 4. Those crashes included one related to driving under the influence That crash killed three people.

The patrol says there were 302 arrests for driving under the influence during last year’s reporting period.

