Patriotism on display at Ohio Stadium on 9/11 anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Displays of patriotism are front and center at Ohio Stadium Saturday as the Buckeye football team plays on the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks in front of a full home crowd for the first time in 22 months.

Prior to the Ohio State University Marching Band playing the National Anthem, a moment of silence was held for the people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and the subsequent war on terror.

During the Anthem, a B2 bomber then flew over the stadium and was followed by “U-S-A!” chants from the crowd.

B2 flyover at Ohio Stadium during the National Anthem on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. pic.twitter.com/eqFnC8CZky — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) September 11, 2021

TBDBITL’s halftime show “The Heroes if 9/11” honored those in all branches of the military and recognized the Honor Flight Network which transports veterans to Washington D.C. to see various war memorial.

