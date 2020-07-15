Komen’s Patience Assistance Program expands

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 40,000 women die from metastatic breast cancer annually. This year, Susan G. Komen Columbus is trying to reduce those numbers through the Patience Assistance Program.

The program was created in March for the challenges patients are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program focuses on helping women in treatment with their daily necessities that may have become a problem due to the coronavirus.

“This is the first program or rather the pilot program that we have to be able to help provide assistance off of ‘Hey, I’m just not working. I’m in treatment and I need some help financially,'” said Alyncia Mason, manager of the Patience Assistance Program.

Additional resources like gas cards, grocery orders, and deliveries are being added. More than 70 women have been using the program so far. Grocery and gas card assistance is limited to $200 per month for up to five non-consecutive months.

Eligibility Criteria

Be in active treatment for a breast cancer diagnosis

Income at or below 400% of the Federal Poverty level

More info here

Executive Director Julie McMahon explained the program will be available for anyone outside of the pandemic.

“We’re seeing late-stage diagnosis, especially in undeserved communities, women of color, and younger women,” she said.

The program will be offered as the need continues in the community.