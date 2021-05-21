Pataskala storage facility yields large amounts of meth, opioids

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a large methamphetamine and fentanyl seizure at a Pataskala storage facility.

Investigators found 2,350 grams of meth and 2,718 counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl while executing a search warrant Monday.

This seizure comes after a related drug bust in February by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Bulk Interdiction Task Force.

“This task force did an excellent job connecting the dots between these two cases, and because of their work, these drugs will never make it into the hands of those suffering from addiction,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Taken into custody were:

Timothy M. Corbett, 41, of Newark, on two misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was placed in the Licking County Justice Center.

Reese M. Reed, 22, of Lancaster, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and is being held in the Fairfield County Jail.

Both face additional charges, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.