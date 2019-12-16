Pataskala man facing child endangering charge after 2-year-old shot and killed

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pataskala man is charged with endangering children after a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Haystack Avenue in Pataskala just after 11 a.m. Saturday on a report of a 2-year-old being shot. Medics responded and found a girl suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she later died.

According to court documents, Jason Massuros, his wife and two other children were in the home.

Investigators said Massuro barricaded himself in the basement with an AR-15 and refused to come out. Court documents said he threatened to kill himself on several occasions.

After several hours, police said Massuros removed his finger from the trigger and a Taser was used to subdue him.

Massuros’ wife told police that he frequently leaves loaded weapons in the home accessible to anyone. Prosecutors said police have responded to 60 police calls involving domestic situations with guns and knives.

Prosecutors requested bond of $500,000 for Massuros on the child endangering charge. The circumstances of the child’s death are still under investigation.