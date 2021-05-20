Pataskala lost ‘local icon’ in car crash, flags will fly at half staff

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Mayor Mike Compton of Pataskala has ordered flags in the city to fly at half staff after a local icon, Barb Triplett, died in a car accident on Wednesday evening.

In a social media message, the mayor said: “Please keep in your thoughts and prayers the Triplett family. Barb Triplett passed away yesterday in a car accident, and other family members remain in the hospital.

“Barb was a good friend, a former Licking Heights teacher and principal, Lion Club member, poll worker, Councilwoman, Power Show supporter, and I could go on and on. Flags in the City will go to half staff in her honor.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, Patrick L. Anderson, 49, of Amanda, was driving westbound on U.S. 22, when he was struck head on by another vehicle that was traveling eastbound.

Troopers say Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, but a passenger, Barbara J. Triplett, 78, of Johnstown, was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where she died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

A 16-year-old was also taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries, and a 48-year-old woman was also transported from the scene in serious but stable condition.

Troopers continue to investigate.