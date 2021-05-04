Pataskala girl, 16, shot in the head last week dies; Columbus man charged

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl died Monday after police said she was shot in the back of the head last week, with a Columbus man being charged with the crime.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Licking County court last week, Pataskala police were called to the 4700 block of Summit Road on a call of a shooting on April 29.

At the scene, officers learned that the 16-year-old victim had been taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital by the man who would later be charged in the shooting, Shawn D. Jones Jr., 18, of Columbus.

According to court documents, when officers met with Jones at the hospital, he allegedly admitted to shooting the victim in the back of the head, then throwing the handgun out of the car’s window as he drove to the hospital.

Jones is currently charged with felonious assault.