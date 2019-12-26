Pataskala father indicted on charges in 2-year-old daughter’s shooting death

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) – Jason Massuros has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and obstructing official business after the death of his 2-year-old daughter earlier this month.

On December 14, officers were dispatched to a home on Haystack Avenue in Pataskala on a report of a 2-year-old being shot.  Medics responded and found a girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

On a 911 call recording, the child’s mother told dispatchers her 6-year-old son shot the 2-year-old girl with a gun he found in the house.

The girl was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Massuros is expected to be arraigned December 31 at 8:30 A.M.

