Pataskala community holds vigil for boy, 15, killed in accidental shooting

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala community gathered to remember a local teen killed over the weekend.

A vigil was held Thursday for Hunter Cooper, 15, at the Impact City Church.

Hunter was a freshman at Watkins Memorial High School.

According to court records, the victim was playing a video game on his computer at the time of the shooting Saturday.

Investigators say the suspect, another 15-year-old boy, used a 9mm handgun with a built-in laser pointer and pointed it at the eyes of the victim in order to distract him from the game. The suspect then pulled the trigger, causing the gun to fire.

“It’s hard on everybody,” said Pataskala Mayor Mike Compton. “It’s hard on our first responders, it’s hard on our parents, and of course, the school children and the families. We’re a big community, and when we have a tragedy like this, we all come together as you’ve seen tonight.”

The boy who pulled the trigger is facing a reckless homicide charge.