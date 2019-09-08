Parkinson’s Foundation holds annual Moving Day fundraiser

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of people came together Sunday for much more than just a walk.

It was a way to fight back against Parkinson’s Disease.

Sunday marked the eighth annual Moving Day Columbus, held by the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The event was marked by a one-mile walk and many people at the event spoke about how the disease affects them.

“It’s so important to provide funding for the Parkinson’s Foundation and toward our mission to making life better for those with Parkinson’s today and in the future,” said Allison Lenz, development manager for the organization.

Funds raised through Moving Day support the Parkinson’s Foundation mission by:

• Delivering quality care to more than 145,000 people living with Parkinson’s.

• Funding cutting-edge research to improve treatments and advance toward a cure.

• Providing free resources for people living with Parkinson’s and their families.

The Parkinson’s Foundation also donates $12 million annually for care and research toward a cure.