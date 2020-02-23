Parking changes coming to downtown Columbus Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus hopes a new parking system will help streamline downtown parking and alleviate confusion for drivers.

On Monday, the city is rolling out changes to parking meters and expanding a pay-by-phone option.

It’s creating more consistency with three basic meter rates:

Value: 50 cents per hour for unlimited parking

In-Demand: $1.00 per hour for up to 3 hours

High Turnover: $1.50 per hour (75 cents per half hour) for 30 minutes

Find out where the new pricing takes effect by clicking here and clicking on the Downtown Meter Rates Map.

In addition to the new rates, the ParkColumbus phone application is also expanding to include all of the downtown meters. The app gives users the option to pay by phone and reserve spots. It’s available in the IOS App Store and Google Play for Android devices.

Part of the revenue from some area meters will be reinvested in other transportation related improvements in Parking Benefit Districts.