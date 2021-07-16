Parents weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids, and upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — FDA officials expect COVID vaccines to be available for emergency use for kids 12 and under in the mid winter.

All vaccine approvals are currently under emergency use right now.

We caught up with some parents who say they’re ok waiting, and others who were hoping for use before the school year.

Kelly Sparks says she’s ok waiting for the vaccine when it comes to her children.

Both are young. Charlie is three-and-half, and Phoebe just 18-months old.

“I think where they go to school does a pretty good job at screening every day, and she’s worn a mask in school for the last year.”

On the other hand, Hilliard resident Kyle Osborne would like to see it on the table before school starts.

“Yeah, it just seems like common sense honestly to have it before. Like I said, you don’t want the kids missing school,” he said.

Emergency use of the COVID vaccine is only approved for people 12 and up, which leaves out elementary and pre-school aged children.

In Ohio, 11.6 percent of young people are fully vaccinated in that 0 to 19 age group.

Osborne says his daughter qualified for the vaccine and is comfortable with her going to school, but would like to see 3-year-old get the shot soon.

“It was a little bit of a relief definitely — but for younger kids like my son and stuff he doesn’t start school yet and he’s getting close, so I’ll have to think about that in the future.”

The CDC is recommending all students who have not been vaccinated to continue masking up in schools.

Sparks says she feels comfortable with protocols in place at her kid’s pre-school — daily screenings and masking is still required.

“I’m taking some extra precautions — I still make her wear a mask indoors if she goes with me to the grocery store or like Target or indoor place, I would make her wear a mask and I would wear a mask. I’m vaccinated — but just in camaraderie with her, I would still wear a mask,” Sparks said.

As of right now, the COVID vaccines are not fully approved for any age grou,p but Pfizer and Moderna have both applied for full licensure for people 18 and older.