Parents want voices heard outside school board meeting in Dublin

Dozens of parents protested the idea of total virtual learning outside the Board of Education.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)–Parents came together outside the Dublin Schools board of education meeting Wednesday night to voice their concerns of total virtual learning.

“The proposal for total remote learning gives our kids and us parents no option whatsoever to make sure that our children’s needs are appropriately met,” said parent Stephanie Vogelsong.

She is a parent of children who live with disabilities and conditions like ADHD.

From physical and occupational therapy to speech and adaptive physical education are all things parents of children who have disabilities are concerned won’t be met if school is completely virtual.

“I just worry it won’t be possible for many families,” said Vogelsong.

David Slates has four children who attend Dublin Schools. He considers himself a passionate parent.

“We want our leaders from the top down, to spend a lot of time on the facts instead of fear,” he said. “The kids don’t learn well out of the classroom.”

He went on to explain that kids will lose structure that comes from being in the classroom, sports, and other extra curricular activities.

Wednesday, Bexley City School District canceled all off its activities for one week beginning Friday. It was following Franklin County Public Health’s guidance.

“We care about our kids education,” said Slates. “That’s one of the reasons we are in Dublin Schools, because we care about our kids education.”