Parents teach children about 9/11 at Hilliard remembrance ceremony

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) – Like communities across America, the Hilliard community remembered 9/11 on Wednesday. The memorial ceremony was held at First Responders Park Wednesday evening.

“We continue to honor our promise today that we will never forget,” Mayor Don Schonhardt told the crowd.

The park was filled with both people who were alive on September 11, 2001 and people who were not. Michael Brown brought his step kids to ceremonies in central Ohio at the beginning and end of the day.

“We want the kids to understand the significance of the day and the sacrifice of the first responders,” he said. “The work they were doing to run in while everyone was running out.”

His stepdaughter, Maggie, is in 6th grade, His stepson, Jacob, is in fifth grade. He took them around First Responders Park which has some steel from ground zero.

“It allows them to have something tangible,” he said. “When they see this or they see the beams twisted in the heat it gives them something tangible to go and coincide with what they’re learning in school.”

The park also has wall with all of the names of the nearly three thousand victims. He read through some of those with his step kids too. Hilliard Police Chief Robert Fisher added to the importance of teaching kids about 9/11.

“It’s so important for us to teach that history to our kids,” he said. “To help them to understand the significance of what we lost that day but the fact that we overcame that.”