Parents react to CCS staying with remote learning until Jan. 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced students would continue with remote learning until Jan. 15.

Now, parents are voicing their concerns and opinions about the decision.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” said Patricia Howard, a mother of three school-aged children. “I get we need everybody to be safe, but for families like mine who need to work, our low income, this is hitting hard.”

Ruth Price feels her six-year-old daughter isn’t getting the education she needs online.

“It’s just really hard with the distractions at the house,” Price said.

But Liz Whelan, who executed a petition to have CCS pause on their blended learning system, says she is thrilled with the news released by Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon.

“We were immediately really impressed by the tone of leadership we saw in the words that she shared,” said Whelan.

But Whelan says she knows there is still work to be done.

“We know the next step . . . is figuring out how they will reopen as an option for families who are most academically vulnerable as quickly as possible,” she said.

That means figuring out a plan for families like the Howards and the Prices.

“I know everyone is in the same boat here,” Price said. “We’re doing the best we can but it’s really hard.”

John Coneglio, the president of the Columbus Education Association, says this decision was necessary.

“I am pleased but we need to make sure as long as we’re red [in the state’s coronavirus alert system] we should keep kids home,” he said. “A win for everyone is teaching and getting in front of our kids in a safe way.”