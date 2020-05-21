Parents of terminally sick child change policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital

​BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not that often for hospitals in Ohio to permit both parents to visit their child during the pandemic. But Carrie and Bradley Wehr, a couple from Barnesville, changed that policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital so they could be together with their terminally ill daughter.

“To know that we fought hard enough to get that policy changed, it means a lot,” said Carrie Wehr.

Not even one week earlier from the policy change, Carrie and Bradley’s little girl’s life turned upside down in one night.

Their daughter, seven-year-old Autumn Wehr, had a prolonged seizure that lasted for two hours last Thursday, and she’s been in the hospital since. The family says she was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was 14 months old.

​She was kept away in the ICU from both her parents, but only one of them could visit her under the hospital’s policy up until Tuesday.

Carrie says she and her husband recently talked with the hospital administration about this policy and how important it is for them to see Autumn together.

“It means a lot to me because this is a rough thing to go through,” Carrie said. “It means a lot to my daughter to have her dad here. It means a lot to me to have him here as a support system for me.”​

The family says Autumn is doing well, and she just got out of the ICU.​ Autumn is still at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. ​