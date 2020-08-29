Parents of OSU athletes demand return of fall sports

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents of Ohio State athletes organized a protest to bring back fall sports.

The Football Parents Association says it asked parents to attend a protest at the Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon.

According to the parent’s association, group representatives from Ohio State, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, and Michigan State plan to meet tonight and align the parent’s message to the Big Ten.

Randy Wade, father of Cornerback Shaun Wade asked other Big Ten parents to protest on their campuses as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools