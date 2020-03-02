Parents of Ohio University student killed in hazing incident advocates for harsher hazing penalties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A mother is using her son’s tragedy to help make sure no other parent has to lose a child the way she did.

Collin Wiant, a freshman at Ohio University, died in the fall of 2018. Investigators said hazing played a part in his death.

His mother, Kathleen, is working with lawmakers to create Collin’s Law.

Kathleen Wiant believes current laws against hazing are not strict enough.

Collin Wiant was a young man with potential, but hazing brought it all to a stop.​

“Regarding the hazing laws, we need to slow changes to this,” she said. “Right now, hazing is a fourth-degree misdemeanor. It’s the equivalent to not paying your parking ticket. So we need to make the changes to make this a felony charge, so prosecutors can prosecute this to the fullest extent.”

Kathleen Wiant reached out to state Rep. Kristin Boggs to get the ball rolling.​

“Collin’s Law came from a very unfortunate situation from a young man who is a Franklin County native, a freshman at OU pledging a fraternity,” Boggs said. “Got caught up in some really horrific hazing, and ultimately lost his life.”

Collin’s Law is still in the early stages, but Boggs and Wiant said they will see this all the way through.​

Collin’s parents want their son’s story to serve as a reminder to college students about the dangers of hazing.

Three people pleaded guilty last week in connection with Collin’s death.​