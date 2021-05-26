Parents of Ohio students who died in hazing incidents push legislators to pass law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The calls for new anti-hazing laws in Ohio are growing.

Stone Foltz died in an alleged hazing incident at Bowling Green State University on March 4.

His parents are urging lawmakers to pass Collin’s Law, which was first introduced in the last legislative session, but the session ended before it could be passed.

The Fotlzs said if the law had been in place, their son would be alive today.

Two central Ohio families, the Foltzs and the Wiants, brought together by unimaginable loss, now pushing for the same legislation.

“There is no good reason for allowing hazing in any form, no matter big or small,” said Cory Foltz, Stone’s father.

Cory and Shari Foltz testified in front of a state Senate committee Wednesday. Less than three months ago, investigators said their son died after being forced to drink an entire fifth of liquor during a fraternity ritual with Pi Kappa Alpha at Bowling Green State University.

“Senate Bill 126 can help eradicate hazing from our culture and be a large part of the solution that saves lives,” Cory Foltz said.

They want lawmakers to pass Collin’s Law, named after Collin Wiant, who died in a fraternity hazing incident at Ohio University in 2018. His parents have now been trying to get it passed for two years.

“My greatest fear is if we don’t pass it now, if we don’t get this done in June so students are safe going off to school in the fall, what if we have another hazing death in the state of Ohio,” said Kathleen Wiant, Collin’s mother.

Proponents said the bill would make it easier for people to find out what kind of trouble campus organizations have been in in the past. It would also create harsher penalties for hazing.

“This is and has been an epidemic and the current laws are not deterring the activities,” said Shari Foltz, Stone’s mother.

Two central Ohio families not wanting any other parents to be in their shoes.

“It is time for laws like this to eradicate a practice that truly has no place in any civilized society,” Cory Foltz said. “I’m asking you, please, to help us keep the promise Shari and I made to Stone on his deathbed.”

That promise is that they would do all they can to educate children and parents about the devastating impacts of hazing.