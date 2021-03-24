Parents of BGSU student killed in alleged hazing incident call for suspension of all fraternities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – On Wednesday, the grieving parents of Stone Foltz are calling on all universities to suspend fraternities until they can prove they are benefiting the community.

The request comes less than a month after their son’s death in an alleged hazing incident at Bowling Green State University.

“I don’t want any parent, I don’t want any kid, I don’t want any brother, sister to have to go through this. This is awful,” said Shari Foltz, Stone’s mother.

Stone was a sophomore at Bowling Green State University, his family calls him an “amazing kid” who loved everyone. On March 4, Stone who was pledging a fraternity told his mother he had something called a “Big-Little,” It was a drinking ritual, according Shari Foltz, and he wasn’t looking forward to it.

“I said, ‘Well, please be smart about it,’ and he said, ‘I will,’” Shari Foltz said.

According to the family’s attorney Rex Elliott, at 9 p.m. that evening, Stone was blindfolded and led into a basement. He was told to drink a bottle of alcohol before he was able to leave. Around 10:30 p.m., members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment alone.

“Those brothers that said they were going to be there with Stone who were not, you have to live with that for the rest of your life,” Shari Foltz said.

Stone’s roommate found him around 11 p.m. and called 911. He was rushed to the hospital and would eventually be put on life support. His family kept him alive for four days so that he could donate his organs. It’s something his family said would have made him proud.

Now, Stone’s parents are working on other ways Stone can help save lives. They want his story to be remembered and for it to lead to change.

“If you step back and look at it, spring pledge is going on right now,” said Cory Foltz, Stone’s father. “There could be another case like the Stone Foltz one, that could happen tonight.”

“The presidents of the universities, the national fraternities, they need to stop them now,” added Shari Foltz. “Not tomorrow, not in a week, not in a month.”

Stone’s parents would also like to see hazing become a felony.

Collin’s Law has been introduced at the Ohio Statehouse once again and would do that. It also would require transparency of college organizations. Elliott said they’ve found at least a dozen incidents of hazing at the Pike Fraternity where Stone was pledging.

Stone’s parents if they had known, their son would never have pledged.