Parents indicted in slaying of 4-month-old son

OTWAY, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a 4-month-old boy found dead in an Ohio well have been indicted on charges including aggravated murder, kidnapping and corpse abuse.

A Scioto County grand jury indicted 39-year-old Jessica Groves and 41-year-old Daniel Groves, of Otway, on Friday in the death of their infant son, Dylan.

RELATED: Body of 4-month-old boy found in Scioto County well, parents charged with disappearance.

They are scheduled for arraignment on Monday. Court records listed no attorneys for the couple, who were arrested earlier this week.

The baby’s body was found in a well about 30 feet (9 meters) deep in Otway. That’s about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Columbus. Authorities haven’t disclosed a cause of death.

Authorities say Dylan had been removed from his parents’ custody when he was born with drugs in his system but was later returned to his father.

If convicted on all counts, the couple faces up to life in prison, officials said.

The murder investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All calls will remain anonymous.