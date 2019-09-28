Parents in Bexley to paint their own crosswalks for school children

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — After spotting a problem in their community, neighbors in Bexley, with the city’s support, are now taking matters into their own hands.

The problem, parents said, has to do with the lack of crosswalks and signage for children walking to and from school.

Now, community members will be painting crosswalks themselves.

The two parents that spearheaded this said it’s going to help the kids and the whole community.

The city has already put down an outline of where the crosswalks will be and painted the base for a walkway through an alley leading to Montrose Elementary.

After this weekend, they’ll be a whole lot more color out here.

Under the Friday night lights by Montrose Elementary in Bexley, it makes sense there aren’t any kids out. But on a school morning…

“There’s literally dozens of kids that use this alley every morning,” said parent Mark Subel. “They ride their bikes, walk up and cross the street and come up this alley to school in the morning.”

Subel will send his son to Montrose starting next year. In the meantime, living close by, he sees what happens every day.

He said to avoid Main Street, students take the most direct route to walk to Montrose. There is a crosswalk right by the school, but to get there, kids take alleys also traveled by cars and the alleys leading to parts of streets without crosswalks.

“There was no demarcation for any sort of lane for them to walk or anything, so we just saw an opportunity to make the alleys safer and make the crosswalks safer for the kids to get to school,” Subel said.

On Sunday, the soon-to-be new crosswalks and alleyways will be getting a fresh coat of paint. The project was awarded a grant through the Bexley Community Foundation and got city approval.

Four alleys in South Bexley will be getting moose tracks for Montrose’s mascot and three new crosswalks will be painted in bright colors and designs.

“I think it’ll be helpful because a lot of people are used to seeing crosswalks, but when they’re that colorful, it’ll grab peoples’ attention,” parent Megan Durham said.

Durham is the other leader of the project. Living by where one of the new crosswalks will be, she said she’s seen several close calls. Her fourth-grade daughter Claire has been walking to Montrose every day since kindergarten.

“This will definitely bring me some peace of mind knowing that it’s a safer route for her,” Durham said.

Montrose’s art teacher is helping with the design of the crosswalks.

Community members will be out painting starting Sunday at 11 a.m., and all community members are welcome to lend a hand.