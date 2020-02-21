Parents growing impatient with lawmakers on EdChoice battle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the April 1 EdChoice application process inching closer and closer, questions remain on whether or not lawmakers will find a compromise. This has parents on both sides of the issue sitting in limbo.

The House and Senate are working toward an agreement, but with the primary election approaching, things are set to settle down at the statehouse. Senate President Larry Obhof said he still believes the issue of EdChoice can be dealt with.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that this will get resolved and frankly I don’t think we’re really far apart about what we really want,” said Obhof, (R-Medina).

While lawmakers work to agree with parents who want a performance-based voucher say that they are left wondering where their child will go to school next year.

“The bottom line is while these lawmakers are adjourning and going back home to campaign and be a part of the primary election, families are still sitting in limbo not knowing where they are going to send their kid to school next year, not knowing if they’re going to be able to afford the education that meets their needs,” said Aaron Baer, President of Citizens for Community Values.

On the other side of the issue, schools who are currently considered failing are wondering if they’ll be footing the bill for students to go private this fall.

“If funds are taken away from our public schools, they have to present a balanced budget, things inevitably need to be cut,” said Colleen Moidu, a mother of three students in Westerville Public Schools.

Obhof said he is currently set to meet with Gov. Mike DeWine and House Speaker Larry Householder next week on the issue.