Parents charged with stealing Social Security benefits from children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two parents have pleaded guilty to and one other is charged with keeping Social Security benefits intended for children no longer in their custody.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Ohio announced the charges Friday.

The three suspects are:

Shannon Scott, 35, of Columbus, pleaded guilty Wednesday. According to court documents, Scott lost custody of her child in 2014, but falsely represented to Social Security that her child was still living with her in order to receive her child’s disability payments through 2018. In total, Scott allegedly received more than $35,000.

Jennifer Riggs, 40, of Heath, pleaded guilty to charges in June. In 2016, Riggs lost custody of her child, but admitted via her plea that she continued to receive the child’s Social Security benefits through May. 2018, receiving nearly $17,000 in disability payments.

Maddo Tamboura, 42, of Whitehall, was charged by a federal grand jury Thursday and arrested Friday. Tamboura allegedly kept Social Security payments for two children that did not live with him, totally more than $19,000.

Converting Supplemental Security Income is a federal crime and can be punishable by five years in prison.

The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General and the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney worked on the investigation.