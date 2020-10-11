Parents call on Gahanna schools, teachers to reach compromise for students

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – In less than two days, students in Gahanna are supposed to be back in the classroom.

However, there is a possible teachers’ strike looming.

The Gahanna-Jefferson City Schools district and teachers’ union are negotiating Sunday after several days of failed negotiations last week.

Now, district parents are calling for both sides to come to a compromise.

A group of parents were outside the district’s main building for about 90 minutes Sunday afternoon.

So far this school year, all students have been learning remotely. However, under a hybrid model, some of those students are scheduled to report to the classroom Tuesday.

The district and the union are at odds over how teaching is done for students when they are not in the buildings.

The union said that even though it is a last resort, members are ready to strike, while the district has gone to court to block that.

In a statement released by Gahanna-Jefferson Superintendent Steve Barret late last week, the district is also moving forward with lining up educators from outside the district in case a strike does happen.

Parents hope it doesn’t get that far as they are calling for both sides to put the students first.

“Please, if nothing else, compromise for the kids,” said Andrea Agan. “Let’s put them first and take the back and forth out of this.”

“We’re hoping they can see we want them to compromise,” said parent Danielle Fabing. “At this point, we don’t care who was right, who was wrong, what’s been said and done. We just want, for the kids, a compromise to happen to keep them in school.”

While no agreement has been reached, both sides previously said progress was being made.

Based on collective bargaining agreements released by both sides Sunday, the main sticking point appears to be how instruction would look during the pandemic.